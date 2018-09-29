To celebrate fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

The team behind The Night Manager is back with another blockbuster John le Carré adaptation — this time, the Israel-Palestine spy saga The Little Drummer Girl.

Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) plays an Israeli intelligence officer who seemingly strikes up a romance with a young actress (Florence Pugh), only to thrust her into a high-stakes plot overseen by a ruthless spymaster named Kurtz (Michael Shannon). The six-hour production, shown across three consecutive nights, is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Park Chan-wook (Oldboy), so it’s got visual flair to spare. “[Park] brings his own sensibilities to the show, and they’re unique and particular to him in very exciting ways,” executive producer Stephen Cornwell tells EW.

AMC has exclusively shared some first-look photos with EW, including the intense key-art which you can see at the top of this post. Below, you can see all of the main cast, from Skarsgård to Shannon to breakout newcomer Pugh, in action. For fans of a splashy espionage saga, this one’s probably for you.

Check out the photos below. The Little Drummer Girl premieres Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

