Stephen Colbert mocks Trump and helps hurricane victims with new children's book

Stephen Colbert is killing two birds with one stone: he continues to poke fun at President Donald Trump and he gets to support the victims of Hurricane Florence.

On Friday night’s The Late Show, Colbert announced Simon & Schuster will publish the children’s book Whose Boat Is This Boat?: Comments That Don’t Help In the Aftermath of a Hurricane on Nov. 6. The title and content of the picture book are inspired by Trump’s response to the devastation caused by the storm in North Carolina. “At least you got a nice boat out of the deal,” is something the president of the United States said to two victims when a boat washed ashore on their property.

“[Trump] made so many odd comments about that boat that, as a joke, we turned all of those comments into a children’s book made up entirely of quotes of Trump touring hurricane damage,” Colbert said.

“This way,” he added, “Donald Trump’s comments about that boat are helping in spite of him.”

All proceeds from the book will go to fund The Foundation for the Carolinas, The One SC Fund, The North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, and World Central Kitchen. Pre-orders for Whose Boat Is This Boat? are available now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and IndieBound.org.

Colbert quipped, “It’s the perfect gift for young readers and presidents who don’t read.”