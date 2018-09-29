Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker's Time Lord discovers she's a woman in first clip from new season

The titular Time Lord from the beloved science fiction show Doctor Who discovered that they had regenerated into female form at the end of the last year’s Christmas special. And, thanks to the memory-affecting nature of the regeneration process, Jodie Whittaker’s two-hearted alien finds that out again in the first clip to be released from the new season of the show, the first-ever to have a woman leading the cast.

The season 11 premiere episode is titled “The Woman Who Fell to Earth” and takes places in a South Yorkshire city, as Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole), Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) and Graham O’Brien (Bradley Wash) are about to have their lives changed. When a mysterious woman, unable to remember her own name, falls from the night sky, can they believe a word she says? And can she help solve the strange events taking place across the city?

The premiere will be broadcast on BBC America at 1.45pm ET, Oct. 7, the same moment the episode begins in the UK. BBC America will air a special encore of the premiere at 8pm ET, the time the series will regularly screen on Sundays.

Watch that clip, above.