Common joins Jimmy Fallon to turn Trump tweets into Trump raps

It’s time for another rendition of The Tonight Show‘s Tweets With Beats, wherein Jimmy Fallon and The Roots MC Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter turn President Donald Trump’s tweets into raps. Being that Grammy-winning rapper Common was also in the studio, it seemed like an easy move to get him involved.

The trio pulled material from Trump’s remarks on social media about the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, as well as porn star Stormy Daniels. Awards aside, Common showed off his rapping skills on a previous Wheel of Freestyle segment for Fallon, so this was a piece of cake.

Trotter kicked things off with, “So the Senate’s got questions for this Kavanaugh guy, but Trump’s like…”

“Why didn’t someone call the FBI?” Fallon chimed in with his Trump impression. They continued to pass off the lyrics between each other, with Common rapping, “Got no time for vettin’, no time for reportin’, like when he was with Stormy…”

“Speed is very important,” Fallon said.

Watch their opening number above.