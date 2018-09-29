The Simpsons may be celebrating its 30th season this fall, but one show that’s hot on its heels (and will no doubt trip over them before falling into a pile of mud) is… America’s Funniest Home Videos. ABC’s family-friendly home video series kicks off its 29th season on Sunday night (when it’ll go flying into someone’s eye, surely). The season premiere will bid farewell to summer in the most fitting way — by showing a parade of people, young and old, agile and awkward, biting it by the beach, pool, or near any body of water. Check out this exclusive video above to see 16 wacky water wipeouts (and three other ones that take place in the sand).

Speaking of those musical montages, this season will feature a pastiche of World Cup goofs, wedding miscues, and doggie D’oh!’s. In other clips, there’s a turkey going postal on a mailman, a tiny frog freaking out a macho man, and a little boy who tries on glasses for the first time and realizes that his mom has a lot of wrinkles, “which could be wrong and fun at the same time,” host Alfonso Ribeiro tells EW. Additional giggles shall be mined from people saying silly things under sedation and folks losing consciousness on amusement park rides. “We have a segment featuring surprise parties gone wrong where a woman faints when startled by a roomful of screaming partiers, and the elevator doors closing on the guests of honor,” notes Ribeiro.

A new segment titled “Not Trending” brings you things that will never go viral, like canine trust falls and pantsless rototilling, and with the rise of high-quality footage from home security cameras, you will be treated to “things gone wrong in front of people’s houses and side of people’s houses,” says Ribeiro. “That should be funny especially in winter when we get a bunch of icy porches and sidewalks. As long as we don’t draw blood, we’re good.”

The season 29 premiere of AFV airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT.