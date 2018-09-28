To celebrate fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are getting the gang from The Office back together on episode three of Splitting Up Together‘s second season.

At the end of season 1 of ABC’s unconventional family comedy, Martin (Oliver Hudson) and Lena (Jenna Fischer) got back together. So how does that work out for the show’s whole breaking-up premise? “There’s a bit of a honeymoon, but let’s just say we’re not changing the title to Getting Back Together Again,” says Hudson.

And while they’re figuring out their relationship status, Martin and Lena also have to deal with local real estate agent (played by Kinsey) who’s interested in buying their home. Here’s hoping Kinsey’s character is a little more friendly than Angela Martin was on The Office, or we doubt she’ll do a very good job at pitching the purchase. Though, from the exclusive pics below, it does look like things are a little tense between Lena and the broker — at least we know they’re great friends in real life.

Kelsey McNeal/ABC

Kelsey McNeal/ABC

Kelsey McNeal/ABC

Splitting Up Together returns Oct. 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Kinsey’s episode airs Oct. 30.