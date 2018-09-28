Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel slam Brett Kavanaugh's testimony: 'Hashtag MeToo'

Thursday was “one of the longest days” Stephen Colbert can remember. It was the day Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegations of sexual assault against Judge Brett Kanavaugh, President Trump’s controversial pick for the Supreme Court. While Colbert and other late-night hosts, like Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah, supported Ford with their opening monologues, they also addressed Kavanaugh’s “emotional response.”

Kanavaugh interrupted some of the committee members during questioning, refused to answer certain questions, appeared angry, and slammed Democrats for taking their aggression towards Trump out on him. “Today I have to say that I fear for the future,” he said during his testimony.

To that, Colbert said, “Hashtag MeToo.”

Noah quipped that Kavanaugh was “such an a—hole he looked like he was a auditioning for a Snickers commercial,” while Colbert and Kimmel both mocked Kavanaugh’s repetition of “We drank beer” and “We liked beer,” calling him “the worst celebrity spokesperson.” Colbert said, “Isn’t one man’s blackout another man’s street nap?”

On the more serious side, Kimmel slammed Republican senators, specifically Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, for putting on “a show of fabricated outrage” when he called the hearings “the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics.” Kimmel also questioned why the Republicans didn’t want to proceed with an FBI investigation (that even Ford suggested) or interview Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge, who was also accused by Ford of participating in the assault.

“How do you not call the other guy that she said was in the room?” Kimmel asked. “It’s like questioning Beavis and not Butthead. It doesn’t make sense.”

Seth Meyers called Ford’s testimony “a towering act of courage given the trauma she survived,” while Colbert commended her for maintaining her composure while the rest of the world needed “a venti Xanax.”

Meyers also pointed to how the Republican argument seemed to lose even Fox News. “You know it’s bad when Fox News calls it a disaster. Fox News will say anything to make Republicans feel better,” the Late Night host said. “If the Hindenberg had been built by Republicans, the Fox News headline would have been this: ‘Republicans on fire!'”

One of the more notable moments of the late-night shows on Thursday was Colbert’s consideration of this remark from Kavanaugh during the hearing: “You sowed the wind for decades to come. I fear the whole country will reap the whirlwind.”

“You really need a better weatherman,” an impassioned Colbert responded, “because, let me tell you, brother, this is the whirlwind and the wind was sown when Donald Trump had 19 credible allegations of sexual assault against him, bragged about sexual assault on tape, and your Republican buddies up on that committee said, ‘Yeah, but we want our guy on the Supreme Court.’ And that’s you, Brett. That doesn’t mean you’re guilty, but please save your indignation that finally someone is taking one woman’s accusation of sexual assault seriously.”