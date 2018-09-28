Watch Shawn Mendes get really wet playing a karaoke game on The Tonight Show

Nothing like a face full of cold water to test your knowledge of song lyrics.

If you find that premise confusing let us explain: On Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the host and guest Shawn Mendes played a game of Slay It, Don’t Spray It. The rules are simple: each contestant takes turn singing karaoke to popular songs and is sprayed in the face with water each time they mess up the lyrics which — we should add — was every time in this attempt at the game.

Mendes went first, delivering a none too impressive rendition of Cardi B’s “I Like It Like That” during which he mistook the lyric “I like going to the jeweler, I put rocks all in my watch” for a much less extravagant “I like socks and rocks.” His attempt at Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” wasn’t any more successful — though his singing was great. Apparently, Mars likes “champagne on ice” not “champagne on white.”

Fallon didn’t fare much better messing up Post Malone’s “Psycho” and Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie.” Needless to say, both men ended up very wet.

