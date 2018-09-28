Watch Kristen Bell read Donald Trump tweets as Gossip Girl

President Donald Trump‘s tweets offer different shades of petulance when tagged with that familiar “XOXO, Gossip Girl” sign-off.

Kristen Bell, the voice behind the teen drama’s mistress of whispers on the Upper East Side, did Seth Meyers a solid on Late Night this week and reprised the persona to read a few of Trump’s social media musings.

Trump became the Gossip Girl on Washington, DC when she recited, “Congratulations to @sethmeyers on ‘Emmy’s Rating Tumble.’ Just as I predicted, Seth bombed! XOXO, Gossip Girl.”

Meyers was just happy to hear his name come out of Bell’s mouth, but the actress remarked of Trump’s tweets, “These do sound like the things that were written on the show.”

Listen to more Gossip Girl-infused Trump tweets in the video above.