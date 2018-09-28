Watch a Jeopardy! contestant propose to his girlfriend during the game show

Spontaneous televised proposals are the new normal, it would seem!

On Thursday night’s episode of Jeopardy!, a contestant named Michael Pascuzzi used his introduction on the game show to pop the question to his girlfriend. Host Alex Trebek kicked things off when he told Pascuzzi he didn’t have any information about him on his cue card to make introductory small talk. The contestant assured him that didn’t matter because he had something to fill the time and proceeded to propose his girlfriend in the crowd.

She even responded in the form of a question. They truly are a match made in heaven! 💍💕 pic.twitter.com/se12NVG4m8 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 27, 2018

The newly-engaged audience member instantly answered, “Yes, of course!” prompting Trebek to tell her she answered too quickly: “I was about to say we’ll have the answer to that question right after this commercial break,” he joked. Then, because, it’s Jeopardy!, the bride-to-be amended her answer to “What is … yes?”

