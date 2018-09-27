To celebrate fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

If chains and whips excite you, buckle in for Shrimp.

Created by and costarring Zelda Williams (daughter of the late comedian Robin Williams), the NSFW dramedy focuses on the interconnected lives of dominatrixes in Los Angeles, in and out of their leather and latex — and you can watch the pilot exclusively at EW.

Contrary to popular belief, dominatrixes don’t sleep with their clients. Instead, the employees at this female-run den degrade and humiliate their “shrimp” clients in all sorts of kinky ways. Some sessions we see include dentistry play and an airtight latex bodysuit.

Williams was inspired to create Shrimp when a man at a bar mistook her for a dominatrix. Her curiosity led her to shadowing in a local den. “It’s a different world than I think has been portrayed previous to this,” Williams tells EW. “I don’t think it gets treated very well. The world there is incredibly understanding, non-judgmental. The entire foundation of it is on consent and openness.”

The pilot for Shrimp (above) debuted Saturday at the Tribeca TV Festival, and stars Conor Leslie, Paulina Singer, Frances Fisher, Jake Abel, Jacob Zachar, and Danielle Campbell. It also includes cameos from Sasha Lane and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.