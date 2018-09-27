Watch Beast Boy transform in exclusive new Titans clip

Chancellor Agard
September 27, 2018 at 01:00 PM EDT

Somebody get Beast Boy some clothes!

EW can exclusively debut a new promo for DC Universe’s Titans, which spotlights the young shapeshifter (played by Ryan Potter) and offers our first glimpse at what Beast Boy/Gar Logan’s feral transformations will look like. Sure, he takes the form of an animal, but he’ll wind up in the buff when he shifts back to his human form — as his new teammates learn in the clip when Gar shapeshifts in front of them for the first time.

“Do you have to be naked?” asks Robin (Brenton Thwaites).

Executive-produced by Geoff Johns, Akiva Goldsman, and Greg Berlanti, DC Universe’s inaugural series follows Robin as he joins forces with Beast Boy, Starfire/Koriand’r (Anna Diop), and Raven/Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft). As EW previously reported, the show is a bit of a slow burn, and the titular hero group doesn’t start off as a fully formed team. When Robin and Raven meet Beast Boy for the first time, he’s living with another superhero group: the spin-off-bound Doom Patrol.

“We’ll meet him with another surrogate family, and we’ll see why he would choose to get involved with the Titans — or Dick and Rachel, specifically,” Johns tells EW. “He’s a fun character. He’s one of the best characters to write. I love writing Gar, and Ryan Potter plays him amazingly well.”

Watch the video above to get a taste of Beast Boy’s humorous personality.

Matthias Clamer/Warner Bros.

Titans will make its world premiere at New York Comic-Con on Wednesday, Oct. 3, before debuting Friday, Oct. 12, on DC Universe.

