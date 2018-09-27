Klaus sees Cami and Mikael in a deleted scene from the Originals series finale

The Originals

type
TV Show
Genre
Drama ,
Fantasy
Network
The CW
placeholder
Samantha Highfill
September 27, 2018 at 02:08 PM EDT

By this point, Originals fans know how Klaus Mikaelson’s story ended. In the show’s series finale — which aired in August — Klaus achieved redemption, at least according to his brother Elijah, by saving his daughter from the Hollow’s magic. Klaus took the magic inside himself, and once he did that, his fate was clear: He had to die. But he didn’t do it alone. The always faithful Elijah took some of the magical burden from his brother so that Klaus could have a clear enough head to say his goodbyes. Then, in the series’ final moments, Klaus and Elijah ended each other’s lives, thereby protecting their family and their town.

But there’s at least a little bit more to that story. EW has an exclusive look at a deleted scene from the show’s final hour, which gives us more of Cami and Mikael’s return. (Reminder: The Hollow’s magic made Klaus hallucinate both of them.)

Check out the scene above before The Originals‘ final season hits DVD on Oct. 2.

The Originals

Joseph Morgan and Daniel Gillies star as Klaus and Elijah Mikaelson in this Vampire Dairies spin-off about the first family of vampires, their life in New Orleans, and the witches and werewolves who live there.
type
TV Show
seasons
5
Genre
Drama,
Fantasy
Rating
TV-14
run date
10/03/13
Cast
Joseph Morgan,
Daniel Gillies,
Claire Holt
Network
The CW
Available For Streaming On
Amazon
Complete Coverage
The Originals

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now