Klaus sees Cami and Mikael in a deleted scene from the Originals series finale

By this point, Originals fans know how Klaus Mikaelson’s story ended. In the show’s series finale — which aired in August — Klaus achieved redemption, at least according to his brother Elijah, by saving his daughter from the Hollow’s magic. Klaus took the magic inside himself, and once he did that, his fate was clear: He had to die. But he didn’t do it alone. The always faithful Elijah took some of the magical burden from his brother so that Klaus could have a clear enough head to say his goodbyes. Then, in the series’ final moments, Klaus and Elijah ended each other’s lives, thereby protecting their family and their town.

But there’s at least a little bit more to that story. EW has an exclusive look at a deleted scene from the show’s final hour, which gives us more of Cami and Mikael’s return. (Reminder: The Hollow’s magic made Klaus hallucinate both of them.)

Check out the scene above before The Originals‘ final season hits DVD on Oct. 2.