Jessica Derschowitz
September 27, 2018 at 03:38 PM EDT

An Originals big bad is heading to New York City for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

EW can exclusively reveal that Sebastian Roché, who played Mikael on The Originals and Balthazar on Supernatural, will appear on an upcoming episode of SVU’s landmark 20th season.

As seen in the first-look photos below, Roché will play Arlo Beck, the charismatic leader of a female empowerment group. Given the NBC hit’s longstanding tradition of (fictional) plot lines inspired by real-life news stories, it seems likely Beck is a Keith Raniere-type figure, the founder of the controversial self-help group Nxivm.

NBC
NBC

Roché’s episode will air on Oct. 18. Law & Order: Special Victims’ Unit returns for season 20 on Thursday with a two-hour opening episode kicking off at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

