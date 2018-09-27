We have some braw news for you, Savannah-based Sassenachs!

On Thursday, Starz, together with The Savannah College of Art and Design, announced that the first episode of Outlander’s fourth season will premiere at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival (SAVFF) on Oct. 28 — before it comes to TV!

And it gets a wee bit better: Following the screening, the cast and creators will participate in a panel discussion which will be live streamed on the official STARZ Outlander Facebook page. Lucky fans visiting Savannah can also check out an exhibit showcasing nearly 20 costumes from the upcoming fourth season at the SCAD Museum of Art, marking the first-ever costume exhibit at the Museum and Film Festival.

Aimee Spinks/Starz

When we catch up with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) for the show’s fourth season (which draws from Diana Gabaldon’s historical romance novel Drums of Autumn), the century-crossed couple is trying to make a life for themselves in colonial America, after accidentally washing up on a Georgia beach at the end of season 3. As ever, nothing is particularly smooth sailing for the duo, as they cross paths with notorious pirate and smuggler Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) in a fateful meeting that will come back to haunt the Fraser family, and struggle with life in the rough and dangerous back country of North Carolina.

Over in the 20th century, Claire and Jamie’s daughter Brianna Randall (Sophie Skelton) and Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin) search for proof that Brianna’s parents reunited in the 18th century, making a shocking discovery that has them both consider following in Claire’s time-traveling footsteps.

Outlander returns to Starz on November 4 at 8 p.m. ET. Head to savannahboxoffice.com for tickets to the SAVFF premiere event.