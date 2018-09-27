Murphy Brown premiere features guest appearance by Hillary Clinton

She played a former secretary looking for a secretarial job with Murphy Brown.

That’s how Hillary Clinton was written into Thursday’s premiere of Murphy Brown. Creator Diane English has been promising a big surprise for the first night of the sitcom’s revival, which follows Murphy as she launches her own morning talk show with pals Corky (Faith Ford) and Frank (Joe Regalbuto). Just like the old days when the sitcom aired in the ’90s, Murphy is still looking for the perfect secretary. So in walks a red pantsuit-wearing Clinton.

But Clinton is not playing the former Secretary of State. She’s just a woman who looks like the former Secretary of State. She also spells her first name with only one L.

“For four years I was the secretary … of a very large organization,” replied Clinton.

It makes sense that Clinton would guest star on Murphy Brown since she’s already scheduled to play herself on another CBS show, Madam Secretary. EW obtained a first look of her upcoming cameo on Oct. 7.

David M. Russell/CBS

