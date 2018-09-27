Beverley Leslie is returning to Will & Grace — and “in a big way,” according to the man who plays him.

During a visit to PeopleTV’s Chatter on Thursday, actor Leslie Jordan sat down with host Rocsi Diaz and guest cohost Caitlyn Becker to discuss his role on the upcoming Fox comedy The Cool Kids. While doing so, the veteran performer also confirmed that he’ll be back on Will & Grace and teased the hilarious way his character shows up in the new season.

“I was on Will & Grace last night,” Jordan revealed. “We were shooting an episode.”

Thought to be dead after the hit comedy’s original series finale, Beverley was brought back last season, when the series was revived. The character was part of some of the show’s most hilarious moments, constantly butting heads with frenemy Karen Walker (Megan Mullally).

“I’m back in a big way,” Jordan teased. Unsure if he should reveal more, he excitedly shared a few details of his return. “I can tell you a little bit, because it’s so cute.”

The return is both humorous and politically charged, as Jordan said, “I have given so much money to the Republican Party — my character — that I get the [border] wall named for me.”

Such an honor would not be complete without a bit of attempted sabotage by Karen.

“Then Karen shows up and goes, ‘This is my wall,’ but she only wants it because that’s the section of it where the most drugs come in,” Jordan said, adding that things take a turn for the worse. “Shenanigans ensue, and we end up in the immigration cages.”

Watch the full video above. Will & Grace returns Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.