Here’s something you don’t see, well, just about ever on TV: A discussion of modern politics that’s friendly and civil.

Above is an exclusive preview of the return of Last Man Standing, which premieres its seventh season on Fox on Friday.

Unlike the “us vs. them” stance of CBS’ Murphy Brown revival (see our review), Tim Allen’s sitcom is attempting a measured approach to political discussion during this scene at the fishing store, with Mike (Allen), Ed (Hector Elizondo) and Chuck (Jonathan Adams) all having a friendly chat.

“This isn’t what America was supposed to be,” Ed says. “Maybe there’s something in America’s DNA that causes conflict.”

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with conflict, I just don’t think we should be turning on each other,” Allen says. “We’re better than that…right?”

Except, you know, there are jokes too.

Fox rescued Last Man Standing from the cancelation scrap heap after ABC axed the show last year. Previously, EW spoke to Allen for a deep-dive Q&A about the new show and his true political beliefs.

Last Man Standing returns Friday at 8 p.m.