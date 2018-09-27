Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel to reunite for Wicked concert special

An early Halloween treat has arrived in the form of news that the original stars of Wicked will reunite to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Broadway smash.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who portrayed Oz residents and onetime friends Elphaba and Glinda in the musical, are set to headline a special tribute concert on Oct. 29 that will be broadcast on NBC. The event will feature songs from the blockbuster musical hit, with performances from the show’s original dynamic duo, the Broadway production’s current company, and special guests like Ariana Grande and Pentatonix, with more expected to be announced.

Joan Marcus

“Wicked is a blockbuster musical playing all over the world and still selling out night after night after 15 years on Broadway, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Emmy and Tony-winning producer Marc Platt and the entire WICKED team to celebrate the enduring success of this show,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs and Late Night, NBC Entertainment in a press release. “We’re especially excited to have Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reunited along with big guest stars in front of an audience — in costume hopefully — to help us celebrate the Halloween season.”

The show will be held at New York’s Marquis Theater and produced by the original team behind the Tony-winning hit — Marc Platt, Ricky Kirshner, and Glenn Weiss, who will serve as director.

Wicked centers on the early years of The Wizard Of Oz‘s “good” and “wicked” witches, and focuses on Dorothy’s arrival in Oz from their perspectives. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, the stage hit features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman.