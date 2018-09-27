Kristen Bell says Veronica Mars fans should “brace themselves” for a very different show when the fan favorite mystery series comes to Hulu.

Speaking to Jessica Shaw for an EW Spotlight interview that aired Thursday morning on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio, Bell teased the limited series resurrection of the UPN/The CW series.

“It’s gonna be a much darker world, it’s going to be a bigger world, it’s definitely not what we did on UPN or The CW, so I want to brace fans for that, that it’s going to be darker and bigger and more cinematic, a little bit different,” she said.

Shaw also asked the actress about the decision to bring back the series for another round.

“Particularly now, you want to see a girl who’s fighting for good,” she explained. “You want to see a superhero without a cape who has nothing at her fingertips but her wit and her intellect. You want to see her better the world around her. People want to see a hero again.”

Watch more from Bell in the video above.