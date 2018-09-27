Kristen Bell warns Veronica Mars fans that revival is 'much darker'

Veronica Mars

type
TV Show
Genre
Drama
Network
The CW ,
UPN
placeholder
James Hibberd
September 27, 2018 at 12:42 PM EDT

Kristen Bell says Veronica Mars fans should “brace themselves” for a very different show when the fan favorite mystery series comes to Hulu.

Speaking to Jessica Shaw for an EW Spotlight interview that aired Thursday morning on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio, Bell teased the limited series resurrection of the UPN/The CW series.

“It’s gonna be a much darker world, it’s going to be a bigger world, it’s definitely not what we did on UPN or The CW, so I want to brace fans for that, that it’s going to be darker and bigger and more cinematic, a little bit different,” she said.

Shaw also asked the actress about the decision to bring back the series for another round.

“Particularly now, you want to see a girl who’s fighting for good,” she explained. “You want to see a superhero without a cape who has nothing at her fingertips but her wit and her intellect. You want to see her better the world around her. People want to see a hero again.”

Watch more from Bell in the video above.

Veronica Mars

type
TV Show
seasons
3
Genre
Drama
run date
09/22/04-05/22/07
creator
Rob Thomas
Cast
Kristen Bell,
Percy Daggs III,
Jason Dohring
Network
The CW,
UPN
Complete Coverage
Veronica Mars

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now