Jenni “JWoww” Farley and husband Roger Mathews are calling it quits.

After nearly three years of marriage, the Jersey Shore star filed for divorce from Mathews on Sept. 12, according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” Farley’s complaint stated.

Representatives for the star and MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The duo tied the knot in October 2015 after nearly five years together in front of a group of family and friends that included her Jersey Shore castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Pauly D, and Bachelorette alums Trista and Ryan Sutter.

The couple got engaged in September 2012 while filming their MTV Jersey Shore spin-off, Snooki & JWoww. They first began dating in 2010 after meeting in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, while Farley was filming the third season of Jersey Shore.

Farley is currently starring in Jersey Shore Family Vacation, of which Mathews has made brief appearances.

On Sept. 14, two days after Farley filed, Mathews posted a cryptic message on Instagram saying, “Sometimes we must find ourselves within ourselves. Finding yourself doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. It means coming to terms with shortcomings within yourself for the greater good. Not just the greater good of yourself. The greater good of those you care the most about.

“Takes a lot of vulnerability and being able to accept shortcomings and that you were wrong even if your heart was in the right place. I still like me, just need to be a better me cause it ain’t just about me. Time. It’s the one thing we can’t get back. I’ve squandered some. Crawling into a hole or feeling bad for yourself never fixed s—…”

Farley and Mathews have two children: son Greyson Valor, 2, and daughter Meilani Alexandra, 4.

Earlier this year, the reality TV star opened up about how motherhood has changed her.

Farley, 32, shared a series of family photos on Instagram in May saying, “To be your mom is a privilege and an honor. Some days I think I’m doing it all wrong and failing … other days I think I’m superhuman and kicking a— at parenting … but through it all, one thing never changes … You are my world, my heart and the reason it beats,” she added. “Everything I choose to do in life is for you. I try to better myself everyday for you two.”

She continued, “In the end when nothing else matters, I just want to look back and know I gave you guys unconditional love, endless happy memories, sense of security and personality traits that will allow you to grow and prosper as 2 beautiful humans inside and out … to always choose kindness over hate … stand up for what’s right and always keep it [100], like mommy and daddy. #happymothersday.”

More recently, during the season 2 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the mother of two opened up about how her 2-year-old son “isn’t speaking” yet and attends “therapy three times a week.”

Following the episode, Farley was overwhelmed with the amount of love and support she received from fans.

“To everyone that tuned into @jerseyshore last night and messaged, commented etc about @greysonmathewswith similar stories or just showing love I cant thank you enough,” wrote the star, 32. “As a mother, I will go to the moon and back for my kids … no question. I live my life differently because of them.”

“To find out Greyson is ‘behind’ or ‘delayed’ crushed me … but only for a moment … that moment came from wanting to have ‘perfect children’ and ‘how could this happen to me?’ ” she mused. “But Grey is PERFECT and it CAN happen to anyone.”