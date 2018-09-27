House of Cards final season trailer obliterates 'the reign of the middle-aged white man'

There’s a new House of Cards trailer for the show’s final season, and that means Robin Wright’s President Claire Underwood is ready to set fire to “the reign of the middle-aged white man.” Take note and adjust accordingly.

Publicly, Claire is still getting over the death of her husband, Frank, who was killed off the show in light of the sexual misconduct allegations against former series headliner Kevin Spacey. Privately, she busts through the fourth wall to inform the audience, “Here’s the thing — whatever Francis told you the last five years, don’t believe a word of it.”

Like, did Claire kill Frank? The trailer provides shots of the new commander in chief dressed all in black while burying bodies and cremating others. According to Tom (Boris McGiver), who’s been continuing the work of secretly murdered journalist Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara), “the bodies are adding up.”

Elsewhere, Frank made promises to Greg Kinnear’s Bill Shepherd (part of a powerful family operating behind-the-scenes in Washington) before his death, ones that Claire doesn’t feel she needs to keep. Doug (Michael Kelly) is also back, and there’s an assassination attempt on Claire’s life. As our POTUS reminds us all, this season “is going to be different for you and me.”

House of Cards‘ sixth and final season, premiering Nov. 2 on Netflix, will also feature Diane Lane, Cody Fern, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, and Campbell Scott. Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese continue as showrunners.