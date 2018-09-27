Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner: Series finale will divide fans

James Hibberd
September 27, 2018 at 10:26 AM EDT

The series finale of Game of Thrones is going to polarize fans — at least, that’s what star Sophie Turner believes.

While promoting the just-released trailer for Dark Phoenix, the Sansa Stark actress described an ending that will leave viewers rather split.

“A lot of tears,” she told IGN. “I think, you know, as an actor it was really satisfying — I think for everyone, everyone’s storylines — to be able to act out the way that it all ends. It was really satisfying for us. Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think. I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking…”

The actress added that Sansa in the final season “takes ownership over who she is and what she stands for … I feel she is the most self-assured character in the show.”

Game of Thrones, which recently won its third Emmy for best drama series, returns for its final season in 2019.

