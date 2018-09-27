Watch Sophie Turner, Josh Groban, and James Corden perform classy version of 'Baby Shark'

I wanna see those shark hands, people!

James Corden is here to bring some class to children’s songs. On Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Late Show, Corden — dressed in a tuxedo and seated at a grand piano — kicked off the show with a very sophisticated version of the annoying catchy kids’ song “Baby Shark” that went viral earlier this year.

“Once in a lifetime a song comes along that defines a generation,” begins Corden playing a cord or two to accompanying the introduction. “A song that unites us all together in beautiful harmony.” He goes on to liken its appeal to that of John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” before adding that “never has a song so clearly defined a generation as the one we’re talking about tonight; a song so iconic it’s been viewed more than 2 billion times on YouTube…it’s powerful stuff.”

Of course that song is “Baby Shark” the camp song that sparked a popular internet challenge back in August. To add a new twist to what Corden describes as a “modern classic,” the host decided to expanded the shark family and invited Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner (who had stopped to announce the trailer for her upcoming movie Dark Phoenix) to play “Mommy Shark” and Josh Groban to play “Daddy Shark” because of course.

The slowed down “doo doo doo doo doo doo” accompanied by shark-y dance moves and costumes really is something to behold.

