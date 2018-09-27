Watch the exclusive first clip NBC's upcoming Chicago franchise crossover

Things are heating up fast in NBC’s upcoming Chicago franchise crossover event on Oct. 3, as the members of Chicago Fire‘s Firehouse 51, the doctors and nurses of Chicago Med, and the detectives of Chicago PD race to save lives when a blaze engulfs a high-rise residential tower.

EW has an exclusive clip above that shows Chicago Fire‘s Severide (Taylor Kinney) with Chicago PD detectives Atwater (Laroyce Hawkins), Dawson (Jon Seda), Voight (Jason Beghe), and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), discussing the residential tower’s security cameras.

All three shows will merge seamlessly into each other Wednesday night, tackling the inferno and its devastating aftermath over three hours.

