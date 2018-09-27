Doctor Who season 11 premiere to screen in cinemas

Want to see Jodie Whittaker’s first adventure as a Time Lord on the big screen? Fathom Events announced today that it will screen the season premiere of the beloved time travel show in nearly 700 movie theaters on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. local time. The screenings of the episode, titled “The Woman Who Fell to Earth,” will be accompanied by never-before-seen bonus content about the making of the show. Tickets for the Doctor Who premiere screenings can be purchased at the Fathom Events website.

“We are thrilled to partner with BBC Studios to kick off the new season in cinemas with exclusive content that will not be available anywhere else,” said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt, in a statement. “Doctor Who is another example of Fathom’s continued commitment to bringing some of the biggest series on television to theaters nationwide.”

“Jodie Whittaker’s arrival as the new Doctor is just such a momentous occasion and once again we invite new audiences and fans to come together to celebrate,” said Sergei Kuharsky, EVP of Franchise and Digital Enterprises for BBC Studios – Americas.

The new season of Doctor Who premieres on BBC America, Oct. 7.

Watch the trailer for the new season of Doctor Who, above.