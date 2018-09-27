Alexander Skarsgård teases role in Big Little Lies season 2

Uh oh. Did Alexander Skarsgård get in trouble with HBO? While the actor didn’t reveal necessarily that he will officially return for Big Little Lies season 2, he did confirm to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that he was present on set. That alone will set fire to the Big Little Lies Reddits. (Yes, there’s a Big Little Lies Reddit.)

Fallon only watched the first two episodes of season 1, so he doesn’t know the twist ending. Still, after palling around with his guest, the late-night host asked Skarsgård, “There were rumors that you were on set. So are you in season 2? Can we say that?”

“I don’t want to get in trouble,” Skarsgård, now starring in Netflix’s Hold the Dark, said. He then confirmed, “I was on set, yes, but I can’t disclose what I did on set. Maybe I was acting. I might’ve been just moral support, might’ve made coffee for the ladies, might’ve helped Meryl Streep with her acting.”

We can rule out at least one of those possibilities.

He wouldn’t say definitely one way or the other. Spoiler alert… The season 1 finale definitely made it seem like he wouldn’t be back, but flashbacks or haunting visions aren’t out of the question.

Streep joins Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz in season 2 as Mary Louise Wright, mother ofSkarsgård’s Perry Wright and mother-in-law of Kidman’s Celeste Wright. Writer David E. Kelley revealed Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s new novellas would be used for season 2 story inspiration.

Filming on the new episodes wrapped in August ahead of an expected premiere in 2019.