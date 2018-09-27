Awkwafina and Seth Meyers to host Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live will launch season 44 this weekend with Adam Driver playing host and Kanye West performing, but it’s never too early to look toward the other celebrities who will emcee NBC’s late-night sketch series.

SNL tweeted Thursday that it has tapped Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina to host the second episode of the season, on Oct. 6, with Travis Scott serving as musical guest. Late Night host Seth Meyers will make a homecoming of sorts, as the former SNL head writer and “Weekend Update” anchor will host the Oct. 13 installment, with Paul Simon set to perform. Awkwafina and Meyers have never hosted the show before. Scott will make his Saturday Night Live debut as well, while Simon is returning for the 15th time.

The first three shows of the season! #SNL pic.twitter.com/YRH76gBDsn — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 27, 2018

The season 44 premiere airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, and will be broadcast live coast to coast.

SNL’s “Weekend Update” anchors, Colin Jost and Michael Che, hosted the 70th Emmy Awards earlier this month.