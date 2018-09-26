Fans of The Fosters won’t be able to splash around in the show’s spin-off, Good Trouble, until early next year, but we’re going to dip our toes in right now. Kind of like Callie and Mariana in that exclusive first-look photo above.

Good Trouble finds the two adoptive sisters living together in Los Angeles, where Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) is working as a software engineer at a tech startup after graduating from MIT and Callie (Maia Mitchell) is a law clerk for a conservative federal judge whose stances don’t exactly align with her own. But that’s only the beginning of the drama to come.

“You can come out of college as a hot shot, straight-As, graduate at the top of your class, but you’re still going to start at the bottom of the ladder. That often is a rude awakening,” executive producer Joanna Johnson explains. “They’re both really struggling with that, as well as where they’re going to live, where they can afford to live, paying bills for the first time.”

The ladies wind up in a communal living space in a building called the Coterie, which has a pool on the roof. And if that pool looks oddly familiar, that’s because it’s also the original pool from Melrose Place!

“We hadn’t originally thought of having a pool at the Coterie, but we thought it’d be great,” Johnson says. “It’s been really fun.”

As for the look on Callie and Mariana’s faces in that pic, Johnson teases, “It has to do with the new character of Gael — which is the other photo you have [below] — the beautiful, gorgeous, sexy, talented artist, Latin guy who lives on the roof in the old greenhouse.”

Beth Dubber/Freeform

Of course, whatever causes the Adams-Foster ladies to make such faces won’t be the end of the drama around Gael (Tommy Martinez).

“The girls are taken by this guy,” Johnson says, clarifying that yes, “at least initially,” both women are romantically interested in him. “He’s not only just handsome, but really charming.”

But just because that second exclusive pic features Gael and Callie having a moment doesn’t mean the new lawyer is done with her series-finale fling, Jamie (played by Awkward’s Beau Mirchoff).

“He’s definitely in the picture with Callie,” Johnson promises. “He comes in the third episode, I believe.”