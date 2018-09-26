When it comes to the Winchesters, Castiel has kind of always had a favorite. It’s no secret that his friendship with Dean is stronger than his friendship with Sam. “Sam and Cas have never had that same connection,” Misha Collins says. “It was formed the moment that Cas pulled Dean out of Hell.”

But with Supernatural ending season 13 with the archangel Michael possessing Dean, Sam and Castiel have a common goal heading into season 14: To get Dean back. “Cas is pulling out all the stops,” Collins says. “He’s willing to make any kind of deal with any kind of devil in order to get Dean back. He’s attempting to form unsavory alliances and leaving no stone unturned. The entire hunter clan is wildly searching for any possible solution to the problem.” Jared Padalecki adds, “Sam is grateful in a strange way almost to have something to do.”

Bettina Strauss/The CW

As for whether Sam and Castiel will bond in Dean’s absence, Collins says, “Sam was initially more wary of Cas. They have grown closer over the years and we see that in the beginning of this season. They’re showing care and concern for one another to an extent that we haven’t quite seen before.” After all, they’ve both lost a brother.

But don’t worry, Dean won’t be gone forever. Jensen Ackles says, “Michael does stick around longer than people might think, but Dean’s not going to be gone long.”

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.