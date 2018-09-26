Stephen Colbert joins the UN in laughing at Trump on Late Show

As if world leaders laughing at President Donald Trump during his speech at the UN wasn’t enough, Stephen Colbert joined in the frivolity.

Clips of Trump’s address to the United Nations went viral when diplomats in the room laughed at the commander-in-chief’s remarks. This is what they were laughing at: “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” Trump claimed.

The Late Show host mocked Trump during his monologue on Tuesday night by explaining, “They’re not laughing at you. They’re laughing with each other at you.” Colbert then slipped into his Trump voice and recycled a claim the president used on the campaign trail: “We are the laughing stock. They’re all laughing at us.”

The late-night personality continued to dig into the rest of Trump’s speech, including how he worked the room “like an insult comic” and only praised North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. “Putin is gonna be jealous!” Colbert joked.