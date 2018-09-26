Snoop Dogg's Planet Earth spoof on Jimmy Kimmel about a 'big a— bat' is wildly good TV

placeholder
Nick Romano
September 26, 2018 at 08:54 AM EDT

Planet Earth just got wildly more entertaining, thanks to Snoop Dogg and Jimmy Kimmel.

The rapper welcomes you to Plizzanet Earth II, a Jimmy Kimmel Live spoof on Planet Earth II — only it’s Snoop narrating all the action. On this week’s edition, it’s a “big a— bat” versus a scorpion.

Snoop Dogg provided some color to the footage of these animals fighting for survival: one being the nocturnal creature “tenderizing, baking, shaking” its prey, and the other packing “a big bunch when he get that thang into you.”

Spoiler alert, the “Batman” bat wins. “Eat his a— up,” Snoop Dogg says. “Eat up, young man. Bye bye, b—.”

Now, go watch the hip-hop star narrate an orgy with “geicos” (he means tree frogs).

