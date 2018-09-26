Sara Ramirez says the 'ball is in ABC's court' for a possible return to Grey's Anatomy

Did the six EW covers featuring the cast of Grey’s Anatomy make Sara Ramirez all sentimental?

We can’t think of any other reason why the actress, who now plays Kat Sandoval on CBS’ Madam Secretary, tweeted this Wednesday, but you be the judge:

“For the record @CBS has been nothing but gracious and generous to me. They are open to Callie coming back! The ball is in @ABCNetwork’s court,” she said, adding the hand/peace sign and purple heart emojis.

Ramirez seems to be enjoying herself on the CBS drama. In an interview she did with EW before she joined the political show, the actress said she hoped her bisexual character would “continue normalizing, strengthening, and celebrating these types of inclusive outcomes in the world. As far as the character is concerned, I’m still getting to know her, but so far she’s different in that she spent a good portion of her life in politics before stepping away from it. Kat is very intentional and clear in her approach, because she knows she’s capable. She’s outspoken and unapologetically herself.”

But Ramirez also kept open the possibility of reprising her role as Dr. Callie Torres on the ABC medical drama. “Shonda [Rhimes] and I agreed to keep the conversations going, and she knows I’m open to keeping those conversations going,” Ramirez told EW.

An ABC spokeswoman had no comment.