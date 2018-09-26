Pete Davidson responds to Chevy Chase SNL comments, calls him 'racist'

Saturday Night Live

type
TV Show
Genre
Comedy
Network
NBC
placeholder
Maureen Lee Lenker
September 26, 2018 at 05:44 PM EDT

Pete Davidson has some thoughts about Chevy Chase’s diss of the current cast.

Last week, Chase called the current state of the late night sketch show, which launched his career, the “worst f–ing humor in the world” and noted that “after the first two years, it went downhill.”

Davidson, one of the standouts of the current Saturday Night Live cast, didn’t take kindly to Chase’s remarks, responding to them on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show.

“He’s a f—ing douchebag,” Davidson said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show Monday (which can be heard at The Blast). “F— Chevy Chase. I hate that dude… He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person. and I don’t like him. … F— him. … He’s a putz. I don’t like him.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

“What has he done since ’83? Like, nothing,” Davidson continued. “He had a really big career and then it stopped because everybody realized he’s a jerkoff. … He should know more than anybody [how hard the show is]. It’s just, like, disrespectful to Lorne, too, a guy who gave you a career. You know what I mean? No matter how big you get, you can’t forget, like, what that guy did for you. He created SNL and you were the first person on it. Why do that?”

According to The WrapDavidson’s comments were edited out of a featured playback version of the interview, but the full version is currently available in the “Latest Audio” section of Stern’s show on SiriusXM.

Neither Davidson nor Chase’s representatives replied to requests for further comment. NBC and Saturday Night Live declined to comment on the matter.

Saturday Night Live

The original late-night comedy sketch show from the one and only Lorne Micheals.
type
TV Show
seasons
43
Genre
Comedy
Rating
TV-14
run date
10/11/75
creator
Lorne Michaels
Network
NBC
Available For Streaming On
Hulu
Complete Coverage
Saturday Night Live

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now