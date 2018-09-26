Mark Hamill goes full Gandalf in his first Knightfall photo

Ready for a first look at Mark Hamill in Knightfall?

The Star Wars actor is nearly unrecognizable in season 2 of the History drama series, donning a full gray beard and long gray hair. Here’s Hamill (right) along with series star Tom Cullen:

Larry Horricks/HISTORY

Hamill plays “Talus,” a “battle-hardened Knight Templar veteran of the Crusades, who survived captivity for ten years in the Holy Land and is tasked with training the new initiates to the Order.”

The show stars Cullen (Downton Abbey) as “the courageous and headstrong Templar Knight, Landry, who last season we left grief-stricken but hopeful, season two will explore this dark time in history from the Templar perspective, embracing an authentically grittier, darker, and more brutal Medieval period than has ever been seen before.”

Knightfall goes inside the medieval politics and warfare of the Knights Templar, the most powerful, wealthy and mysterious military order of the Middle Ages.

Season 2 is currently in production in Prague and will air next year.