Another month means another churn of the Netflix library. While many new shows and movies are coming to Netflix this October, plenty of titles are leaving as well. This is Halloween month we’re talking about, so the platform is both gaining and losing horror-themed titles. While it gains The Shining and Blade, Netflix viewers will no longer have access to The Babadook.

Boogie Nights is also among the list of departing titles, which means any Netflix users still nostalgic for the late Burt Reynolds only have a few days left to watch his single Oscar-nominated performance. Same goes for Full Metal Jacket and the late R. Lee Emery.

Below, check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix this October.

Oct. 1

21

Adventureland

Akira

Bad Boys

Boogie Nights

Cinderella Man

Curse of Chucky

Eyes Wide Shut

Freaks and Geeks: Season 1

Full Metal Jacket

Guess Who

Inside Man

Let Me In

Life Is Beautiful

Menace II Society

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Sin City

Stealth

The Adventures of Tintin

The Clan

The Family Man

The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence

The Lost Boys

The Rugrats Movie

Trading Places

White Collar: Seasons 1-6

Oct. 2

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

Oct. 6

The BFG

Oct. 8

90210: Seasons 1-5

Kubo and the Two Strings

Oct. 10

Leap Year

Oct. 13

The Nut Job

Oct. 14

About a Boy: Seasons 1-2

The Babadook

Oct. 17

Donnie Darko

Oct. 22

The Secret Life of Pets

Oct. 24

V/H/S/2

Oct. 25

Big Eyes

Queen of Katwe

Oct. 26

Southside with You

Oct. 28

Bridget Jones’s Baby