Bad Boys, The Babadook, 90210, and more set to leave Netflix in October

Everett Collection: Matt Nettheim; Spelling/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
placeholder
Christian Holub
September 26, 2018 at 05:34 PM EDT

Another month means another churn of the Netflix library. While many new shows and movies are coming to Netflix this October, plenty of titles are leaving as well. This is Halloween month we’re talking about, so the platform is both gaining and losing horror-themed titles. While it gains The Shining and Blade, Netflix viewers will no longer have access to The Babadook.

Boogie Nights is also among the list of departing titles, which means any Netflix users still nostalgic for the late Burt Reynolds only have a few days left to watch his single Oscar-nominated performance. Same goes for Full Metal Jacket and the late R. Lee Emery.

Below, check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix this October.

Oct. 1
21
Adventureland
Akira
Bad Boys
Boogie Nights
Cinderella Man
Curse of Chucky
Eyes Wide Shut
Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
Full Metal Jacket
Guess Who
Inside Man
Let Me In
Life Is Beautiful
Menace II Society
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Sin City
Stealth
The Adventures of Tintin
The Clan
The Family Man
The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
The Lost Boys
The Rugrats Movie
Trading Places
White Collar: Seasons 1-6

Oct. 2
The Human Centipede: First Sequence

Oct. 6
The BFG

Oct. 8
90210: Seasons 1-5
Kubo and the Two Strings

Oct. 10
Leap Year

Oct. 13
The Nut Job

Oct. 14
About a Boy: Seasons 1-2
The Babadook

Oct. 17
Donnie Darko

Oct. 22
The Secret Life of Pets

Oct. 24
V/H/S/2

Oct. 25
Big Eyes
Queen of Katwe

Oct. 26
Southside with You

Oct. 28
Bridget Jones’s Baby

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now