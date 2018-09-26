Another month means another churn of the Netflix library. While many new shows and movies are coming to Netflix this October, plenty of titles are leaving as well. This is Halloween month we’re talking about, so the platform is both gaining and losing horror-themed titles. While it gains The Shining and Blade, Netflix viewers will no longer have access to The Babadook.
Boogie Nights is also among the list of departing titles, which means any Netflix users still nostalgic for the late Burt Reynolds only have a few days left to watch his single Oscar-nominated performance. Same goes for Full Metal Jacket and the late R. Lee Emery.
Below, check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix this October.
Oct. 1
21
Adventureland
Akira
Bad Boys
Boogie Nights
Cinderella Man
Curse of Chucky
Eyes Wide Shut
Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
Full Metal Jacket
Guess Who
Inside Man
Let Me In
Life Is Beautiful
Menace II Society
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Sin City
Stealth
The Adventures of Tintin
The Clan
The Family Man
The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
The Lost Boys
The Rugrats Movie
Trading Places
White Collar: Seasons 1-6
Oct. 2
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
Oct. 6
The BFG
Oct. 8
90210: Seasons 1-5
Kubo and the Two Strings
Oct. 10
Leap Year
Oct. 13
The Nut Job
Oct. 14
About a Boy: Seasons 1-2
The Babadook
Oct. 17
Donnie Darko
Oct. 22
The Secret Life of Pets
Oct. 24
V/H/S/2
Oct. 25
Big Eyes
Queen of Katwe
Oct. 26
Southside with You
Oct. 28
Bridget Jones’s Baby
