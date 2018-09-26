Issa, Molly, Tiffany, or Kelli? Find out which Insecure character you are

Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Insecure

type
TV Show
Genre
Comedy
Network
HBO
Aja Hoggatt
September 26, 2018 at 09:15 AM EDT

Hollywood has always had a love affair with female friendships. From Sex and the City to Girlfriends to The Bold Type and beyond, tight-knit girlfriends have laid the groundwork for the types of friendships women strive for. While the underlying message of each is one of love and loyalty, all good girl groups are made up of members who have their own distinct personalities. Whether you’re a Carrie, a Samantha, a Charlotte, or a Miranda, there’s one for you.

Insecure is no different. Whether you identify with Molly’s career ambitions or Kelli’s sense of humor, or you understand Issa’s journey of self-discovery or Tiffany’s struggles with becoming the first mom in her friend group, Insecure is full of female characters who feel like real women.

Take our quiz below to find out which Insecure character you match up to.

Insecure

type
TV Show
seasons
3
Genre
Comedy
run date
10/09/16
creator
Issa Rae
Cast
Issa Rae,
Yvonne Orji,
Jay Ellis
Network
HBO
Complete Coverage
Insecure

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now