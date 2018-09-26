Issa, Molly, Tiffany, or Kelli? Find out which Insecure character you are

Hollywood has always had a love affair with female friendships. From Sex and the City to Girlfriends to The Bold Type and beyond, tight-knit girlfriends have laid the groundwork for the types of friendships women strive for. While the underlying message of each is one of love and loyalty, all good girl groups are made up of members who have their own distinct personalities. Whether you’re a Carrie, a Samantha, a Charlotte, or a Miranda, there’s one for you.

Insecure is no different. Whether you identify with Molly’s career ambitions or Kelli’s sense of humor, or you understand Issa’s journey of self-discovery or Tiffany’s struggles with becoming the first mom in her friend group, Insecure is full of female characters who feel like real women.

Take our quiz below to find out which Insecure character you match up to.