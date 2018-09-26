Watch the cast of Grey’s Anatomy recap the series in 30 seconds

Mary Sollosi
September 26, 2018 at 01:58 PM EDT

As EW’s #7DaysofGreys winds to a close, we’re starting the stopwatch and giving you 30 seconds of Grey’s instead.

We tasked the cast of Grey’s Anatomy with recapping the series — entering its 15th season this week — in the space of half a minute.

Grey’s Anatomy is a story about a hospital where doctors come of age,” begins Kelly McCreary, kicking off the tag-teamed summary with a remarkably self-aware thesis statement. Star Ellen Pompeo picks it up from there with an efficient catalogue of all the times Meredith Grey got drunk and/or slept with a hot guy — “same hot guy, so, you know, she’s not a tramp.”

A few patterns emerge. “Love, love, love, pain. Pain, love, disappointment,” Jesse Williams rattles off, presumably covering about half a season. “Falls in love, doesn’t work out,” Justin Chambers contributes. “Falls in love again, didn’t work out…”

Get the full brief recap before Thursday night’s season premiere above, and find more Grey’s Anatomy coverage from EW’s #7DaysofGreys right here.

Grey's Anatomy

Meredith. Alex. Bailey. Arizona. The doctors are definitely in on Shonda Rhimes’ hospital melodrama.
type
TV Show
seasons
15
Genre
Drama
Rating
TV-14
run date
03/27/05
Cast
Ellen Pompeo,
Chandra Wilson,
Justin Chambers,
James Pickens Jr.
Network
ABC
Available For Streaming On
Hulu
Complete Coverage
Grey's Anatomy

