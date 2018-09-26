As EW’s #7DaysofGreys winds to a close, we’re starting the stopwatch and giving you 30 seconds of Grey’s instead.

We tasked the cast of Grey’s Anatomy with recapping the series — entering its 15th season this week — in the space of half a minute.

“Grey’s Anatomy is a story about a hospital where doctors come of age,” begins Kelly McCreary, kicking off the tag-teamed summary with a remarkably self-aware thesis statement. Star Ellen Pompeo picks it up from there with an efficient catalogue of all the times Meredith Grey got drunk and/or slept with a hot guy — “same hot guy, so, you know, she’s not a tramp.”

A few patterns emerge. “Love, love, love, pain. Pain, love, disappointment,” Jesse Williams rattles off, presumably covering about half a season. “Falls in love, doesn’t work out,” Justin Chambers contributes. “Falls in love again, didn’t work out…”

Get the full brief recap before Thursday night's season premiere above