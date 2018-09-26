It’s about time, Genie Francis!

After an interminable wait, the beloved member of the General Hospital family will finally make her way back to Port Charles — and EW has the first look!

In this clip, Laura (Francis) returns home after a nine-month absence. (The explanation? She was off caring for her injured grandson.) Now, she’s returning to Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) the man she married right before she took off. What Laura doesn’t know is that Kevin is really Ryan Chamberlain, the sociopathic twin brother who also happens to be a serial killer. Laura’s real husband is locked up in a mental institution.

Ah, daytime soaps.

Francis make a tiny appearance in this Friday’s episode but this clip — and her full return to the soap that made her a household name — airs on Oct. 1.

It’s unclear how long Francis will stick around GH this time. Earlier this year, she went MIA because the daytime sudser declined to extend her contract but left open the possibility of having her return. Fans petitioned. Hell broke loose.

The revered General Hospital actress has played Laura off and on since 1977, when she and Anthony Geary, as Luke Spencer, formed an on-screen couple that left an indelible mark on the genre. In 2013, Francis made her first triumphant return to General Hospital after spending a little over a year on The Young and the Restless.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.