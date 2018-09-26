Fear the Walking Dead finale will not end in a cliffhanger

The Walking Dead has had its fair share of cliffhangers. There was that time Rick Grimes and Co. got stuck in the train car at Terminus. And there was the infamous Negan knock-out blow. But that is not the only Walking Dead show to dabble in cliffhangers. The last two Fear the Walking Dead seasons have also ended with big mysteries, including last season’s explosion of the dam and the question as to who had survived.

So will we get our third straight season-ending cliffhanger when Fear concludes its fourth season on Sunday? Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg reveal to EW that their finale will not go the cliffhanger route.

“I would say the end of season 4 is not going to be a cliffhanger in the traditional sense, where we don’t know who’s going to make it, who’s not going to make it” says Chambliss. “But it is going to tease where the show and where these characters go in a really big way.”

Goldberg says the finale will finish up the arc for this back half of the season while also firmly planting the seeds for what’s to come in season 5.

“I think we can say that we designed the finale to sort of set up where we’re going in season 5,” says Goldberg. “But we can also promise that there will be a lot of surprises in store. By the time you get to the end of the finale, the next step in these characters’ journeys and evolutions, we’re going to start to see a bit of the roadmap for that.”

Ryan Green/AMC

Here’s what else the showrunning duo told us to expect in their season finale:

On if the gang will ever actually make it to Alexandria:

“I would say keep watching for our finale,” says Goldberg. “Because the journey to Alexandria, that’s something we’ve been building toward. That’s what Morgan has been collecting everyone and finding everyone in the back half of this season for. It’s all been leading to this trip they’re going to make together and we’re just going to have to see how that goes on Sunday.”

On everything coming full circle:

“This season opened with Morgan uttering a phrase that’s kind of haunted him all season, says Chambliss. “‘I lose people. I lose myself.’ That is definitely going to come back to haunt him in the finale.”

We will see Althea again:

“We’re going to find out what Al’s been up to since she went missing in the hospital and since she wrote that note,” promises Goldberg.

