We finally know exactly what time the long-running science fiction series Doctor Who is returning to our screens.

BBC America announced today that the premiere episode of the first season to star Jodie Whittaker will be broadcast at 1.45pm ET, Oct. 7, the same moment the episode begins in the UK. Simultaneously, fans at New York Comic Con will start watching the premiere, which will be followed by a panel with Whittaker, showrunner Chris Chibnall, and executive producer Matt Strevens at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. BBC America will air a special encore of the premiere at 8pm ET, the time the series will regularly screen on Sundays.

“We are thrilled to put together a remarkable moment around the world — for fans and new viewers alike — to celebrate this new era of Doctor Who with Jodie Whittaker,” said Sarah Barnett, President of BBC America, in a statement. “Jodie is breaking the mold for pop culture heroes everywhere, and Chris has created an inclusive series for all fans of great television.”

The premiere episode is titled “The Woman Who Fell to Earth” and takes places in a South Yorkshire city, as Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole), Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) and Graham O’Brien (Bradley Wash) are about to have their lives changed. When a mysterious woman, unable to remember her own name, falls from the night sky, can they believe a word she says? And can she help solve the strange events taking place across the city?

Watch the trailer for season 11 of Doctor Who, above.