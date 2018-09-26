The CW reveals Arrowverse crossover title, adds powerful DC Comics character

UPDATE: The CW has revealed some more casting news.

LaMonica Garrett (Designated Survivor) is joining this year’s Arrowverse crossover “Elseworlds” as the DC Comics character The Monitor, a.k.a. Mar Novu, “an extraterrestrial being of infinite power known as the Monitor.”

Created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez for their iconic continuity-altering crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, the Monitor was an alien being charged with watching over the multiverse (which was then under threat from his dark counterpart, the Anti-Monitor). Later DC crossovers introduced an entire organization of multiversal Monitors.

While we still don’t know what this year’s crossover will be about, the fact that it’s called “Elseworlds” and features the Monitor suggests that the multiverse is some kind of danger. Furthermore, the CW also announced that Pérez will also illustrate a sketch of the Monitor that plays a prominent role in the crossover’s story.

Garrett’s other credits include The Last Ship, Black-ish, and Sons of Anarchy.

DC Entertainment

EARLIER: This year’s Arrowverse crossover is getting another weighty title!

On Wednesday, The CW revealed that the forthcoming three-night event, which will introduce Ruby Rose’s Batwoman and Gotham City, is titled “Elseworlds.”

Check out the new promotional banner below:

The CW

In DC comics, Elseworlds is usually used to classify “what if” stories that took place outside of the regular DC continuity. Some examples include Mark Waid and Alex Ross’ Kingdom Come, and Mark Millar’s Superman: Red Son, which also serves as the inspiration for part of Supergirl season 4. As of right now, it’s not clear what this title means for the Arrowverse crossover.

This year’s crossover will include Arrow, Supergirl, and The Flash, but not Legends of Tomorrow. As of right now, all we know about its story is that Dr. John Deegan’s (Jeremy Davies) machinations at Arkham Asylum draw the Flash (Grant Gustin), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to Gotham City. Furthermore, the epic event will feature Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), and Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell).

“Elseworlds” begins Sunday, Dec. 9, with The Flash at 8 p.m.; continues Monday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. with Arrow; and concludes the following night at 8 p.m. with Supergirl.