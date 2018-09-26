Watch BTS and Jimmy Fallon slay the Fortnite Dance Challenge

The most popular boy band on the planet meets one of the fastest-growing gaming sensations: it’s BTS performing the Fornite Dance Challenge.

If you couldn’t tell by all the screaming fans drowning out the Tonight Show stage, the members of the K-pop group hit up Jimmy Fallon‘s late-night talk show on Tuesday. Yes, they gave the public what they wanted and performed “I’m Fine” and “Idol,” but they also danced all the wacky dance moves available to players in the Fortnite game.

Orange Justice, Best Mates, and Boneless are some of the more wild and popular moves you can do in Fortnite, but now you can see V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope try them out in real life.

And, of course, there’s The Floss, the move made mainstream by Backpack Kid wildin’ out on Saturday Night Live. BTS lined up in a row with Fallon to create one massive Flossy posse.