And the winner of Big Brother season 20 is…

SPOILER ALERT: Read on only if you have already watched the season 20 finale of Big Brother.

Level 6 dominated season 20 of Big Brother, getting two of their members — Tyler Crispen and Kaycee Clark — all the way to the final three, where they were joined by JC Mounduix. (Granted, that wasn’t all that difficult considering they were going against what could easily be considered the worst alliance in Big Brother history in FOUTTE.) But who would ultimately emerge victorious — and $500,000 richer? We got our answer Wednesday night. And the winner was…

Kaycee was crowned the champion of Big Brother, defeating Tyler in a jury vote of 5 to 4 to win the title and the money.

The even began with Tyler winning the first endurance “Jet Pack” portion of the final HOH competition, outlasting JC and Kaycee (who thought she had a plan with Tyler for him to throw the game for her — he didn’t). But it all worked out with them facing off against each other for HOH when Kaycee bested JC in the second Mount Evictus section of the competition.

That set up a live final two where Tyler and Kaycee squared off in the traditional jury-members-video-quiz season-ending contest. Each of them both missed two questions (the same ones), leading to a tiebreaker in which they had to guess how many seconds the “Jet Pack” competition lasted. Remarkably, Kaycee was off by only 13 seconds, guessing 3,400 and winning the season’s final HOH.

Kaycee then stuck to her day 2 promise to bring Tyler to the end, which set up a battle between the alliance members for the money. Kaycee could point to her five Veto competition wins, two Head of Household victories, and one Hacker competition win, while Tyler could promote the social game in which he made final two deals with seemingly everyone in the house, a dangerous strategy that has backfired against former finalists, like Big Brother 19’s Paul Abrahamian.

In the end, the jury felt Kaycee played the stronger game, and she walked away with the half-million dollars as a result.

As if that was not enough, there was an engagement as Swaggy C asked Bayleigh to marry him on the stage. She said yes.

