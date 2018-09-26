Amazon's The Boys first look recreates comic book cover with cast

Let’s hear it for The Boys! Amazon’s new series from Supernatural creator Eric Kripke unveiled the first look at the hard R-rated comic book adaptation, featuring the main cast recreating Darick Roberston’s familiar cover art from the first issue.

The Boys team consists of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), “Wee” Hughie (Jack Quaid), The Female (Karen Fukuhara), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Frenchie (Tomer Capon). Together, they are a group of CIA operatives who, in a world populated by superheroes, are charged with keeping these enhanced individuals in line.

A couple of these Boys actors have previous comic book movie experience under their belts: Urban played Skurge in Thor: Ragnarok and Fukuhara played Katana in Suicide Squad. While the supes of Marvel and DC are all about protecting the innocent and fighting for what’s right, the egomaniacal, borderline sociopathic superhumans of Ennis’ comic book tend to air on the side of depravity.

Amazon Studios

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg previously brought the ultra-violent and provocative Preacher, another Ennis work, to AMC and now they’re executive producing The Boys.

Kripke, serving as showrunner on the eight-episode series, confirmed to EW “there is madness” to be had.

“I want it to be graphic when it needs to be, because that’s what’s best for the story, but I want to tell this character story about these regular, blue-collar humans taking on these entitled, super-powered, one-percenter gods and the relationships amongst them,” he said. “So, it gave me a great compass to decide when things from the books weren’t gonna fall into the story because they didn’t service the characters and then when shocking moments did because it takes your breath away when one of your characters has to go through that.”

Stars of The Boys, including Urban and Quaid, will descend upon New York Comic Con on Oct. 5 to reveal more from the drama.