There are probably many ways to sum up the heartbreaking, bittersweet, curveball-throwing drama that is to come in season 3 of This Is Us, but here’s one to start with: Oh, brother!

Yes, Nicky, the mysterious little sibling of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) — who apparently died in Vietnam while serving with Jack during the war — will play a key role in the coming season. Speaking of siblings, there’s plenty of questions surrounding the lives of the Big Three: Newlyweds Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) will make another attempt to expand their family before Toby will fall into depression (as seen in that season 2 finale flash-forward). Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) will have their hands full with unruly foster child Deja (Lyric Ross) and the rehabilitation of William’s old building. Kevin (Justin Hartley) is also causing a stir in their household, thanks to his blossoming romance with Beth’s cousin Zoe (Melanie Liburd); the two of them are heading to Vietnam as Kevin seeks answers about his late father’s time in the war.

And let’s not forget about that season 2 finale scene that hurled us deep into the future, when Old Randall and Adult Tess (Iantha Richardson) dreaded seeing “her,” whoever she might be. Surely, your brain is swirling with curiosity, uncertainty, and scenarios. While we can’t flash-forward to the part where you get the answers you seek in season 3, we can offer up a few insights and hints via this Q&A with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: The end of last season posed questions for several of our characters in the near future — or in the distant future. Where do we pick up at the beginning of this season? Is it a season-long journey to fill in the missing pieces to those puzzles that were left in the last season?

DAN FOGELMAN: I think “a season-long journey to fill in the pieces of the puzzle that were left in the last season” is a good way of putting it. I would be so bold as to say that the puzzle pieces will fall into place by the halfway mark of season 3.

There was some inherent darkness to last season, which is natural given that you were telling the story of Jack’s death. The season 2 finale wedding certainly felt like a bit of a respite and a reward from that. Does that lightness continue in this season to some extent? And what themes will emerge as the season progresses?

I think the season will have lighter moments. What we don’t have is the death of America’s most loved patriarch in the middle of our season. So by the very nature of not having that, the season gets lighter. I would argue that while we have some heavy things happen to our characters last season that got a lot of attention, there were also wildly light episodes and moments of laughter. I think the fact that Jack is not dying this season, William [Ron Cephas Jones] is not dying this season, there is a load that comes off it. We’re still exploring really, really heavy, intricate subject matter. The show lives best in stuff that’s really complicated and not just all easy. So while characters aren’t dying, running into a fire to save a dog, we’ll have equal weight — but maybe not quite the heaviness.

There’s much for us to still learn about Jack even though he’s passed. He’s a fairly mysterious guy when it came to his past. What kind of secrets and revelations await — and how might we come to view Jack differently? Or is it more that we’re just continuing to flesh out the painting, a more honest portrayal of Super Dad?

Jack has clearly got a complicated childhood and a complicated past, and a complicated past specifically in Vietnam. He’s clearly a guy that wears everything on his sleeve with his family, but also a guy who everything that came before the family has been a bit of a mystery and a secret. So I kind of equate to it meeting someone later in life, developing a friendship with someone later in life, and it’s only years into your friendship when you start really unearthing what happened to them before you knew them. I think that’s what’s going to happen for the audience a little bit. You’ll get a fuller picture of Jack by learning about what happened to him before we actually met him.

Justin called the Vietnam revelations about Jack “super-heartbreaking” and “shocking,” and Milo said that he didn’t see them coming. How would you characterize these revelations about Jack’s time in Vietnam?

I don’t know that I would find it all so shocking, inasmuch as it just feels really surprising to learn new information about this guy who you feel you know so well. I think that’s what feels possibly shocking to the guys, is seeing a different version of this guy as he existed before he knew Mandy [Moore, who plays Jack’s wife, Rebecca] and before he had kids. I think that’s what’s most surprising about it — seeing a character in a different world. It’s almost like knowing somebody only as a dentist and then learning that in a previous life they were a famous rock star. It’s not necessarily all shocking, just in the reveals and the mysteries, but more surprising in terms of who this guy was and what he was doing, and what his responsibilities and goals and hopes were at that time.

How much of Jack’s season 3 story will involve Vietnam?

Early in the season we go to a solo Vietnam episode. One of our special episodes that really tracks Jack’s story to Vietnam and tracks his history in his family as it relates to war and being a part of the military. Then, once that is done, Vietnam becomes one of our storylines that in progressive episodes continues to evolve for a bit until some answers are gotten and the story is told. It certainly is a world that you can live in for an entire television series without ever leaving, but we want it to fit inside of our story, see how it relates to our family, to Jack, to the kids who are trying to figure out their father’s story.

You added Tim O’Brien [Vietnam veteran and author of The Things They Carried] as a consultant. How seriously did you take the research — and how do you make sure that you were capturing Vietnam accurately?

We’re taking it very seriously. We’re going to Vietnam to shoot there. Tim came on to consult for us and to help us, and I think in his own has fallen in love with the show and is taking it very seriously, and we’re determined to do right by him. He’s a writing hero of mine and all of us on the writing staff. We wanted to do the story right by Tim and vets and other people that have experienced Vietnam. We’re taking it very seriously — in the same manner that we take seriously stories that involve weight, or anxiety, or miscarriages, or adoption. We’re trying to treat Vietnam with the same respect and research.

Michael Arangano has been cast as Nicky. What did you like about him for the role?

I liked Michael for a while. I don’t even know him. I thought he had a quality that is very much both physically and something kind of in his eyes that feels very much like Milo, but at the same point feels very different, which often happens with brothers. There’s a connective tissue in terms of DNA, but sometimes we’re wildly different than our siblings. I feel like he’s going to bring that to the part in a really interesting way.

What can you hint about the brotherly relationship over in Vietnam and the trauma that may have claimed Nicky’s life?

As much as Vietnam is a big part of our season, the brother relationship between Jack and Nicky is even bigger. Obviously our show is a show about family and Jack being this man who raised two brothers; reflecting on his relationship with his brother feels very much a part of our show. Even when we go to Vietnam, the show still lives in the This Is Us space, because there’s brother stuff happening between the lines.

What can you say about how much guilt or responsibility or grief Jack feels about Nicky’s death? Clearly he’s stuffing down a lot there.

I think it’s clear when you watch two seasons of our show very carefully and look at Jack — this incredible father and incredible husband who’s almost referred to by his family as a superhero, but also clearly battles privately inner demons, alcoholism, a really complicated and abusive childhood, an experience in Vietnam that he cannot even speak about, as so many men who experienced that war say that they haven’t even spoken about it with their wives and children — there’s a story to be told here, and it’s not just a cursory, light, “I didn’t see any action in Vietnam” story. I can’t give away a lot of the details, but I can say that clearly some stuff happened over there — and that’s what we’re going to be showing this season.

