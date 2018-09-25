Watch the Survivor: David vs. Goliath opening credits you won’t see on TV

Survivor: David vs. Goliath kicks off Wednesday on CBS with a 90-minute premiere stuffed to gills with heart, heartbreak, humor, and even a cyclone for good measure. But one thing you will not see in the premiere on Wednesday night is the opening credits sequence featuring stunning shots of the contestants in all their slow-motion glory over the iconic Survivor theme song.

The opening credits sequence has been M.I.A. for several years now in favor of bringing viewers more action on the beach, but fret not, because while you will not see them on TV, we’ve got your exclusive Survivor: David vs. Goliath opening credits right here! GOD BLESS THE INTERNET!!!

Get your Survivor nerd juices flowing by checking out the credits above. Watch as some random people start attacking you with sticks! Marvel at the paddling ability of Jeremy! Hide behind your hands as the super-stressful battle of Christian vs. the Coconut commences! It’s all there! And it’s all here. Just watch the video above, and for more Survivor scoop (including this look at the past, present, and future of the show) follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss.