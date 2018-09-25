Robin Williams is getting a massive DVD set celebrating his comedic legacy

Robin Williams’ comedy career spanned four decades of film, TV, and stand-up, and now a new 22-disc DVD collection is rounding up some of his best material, all in one box set.

EW has the exclusive trailer for Time Life’s Robin Williams: Comic Genius, a voluminous 50-hour collection of the late comedian’s work that includes all five of his HBO specials, decades of talk show appearances, behind-the-scenes footage, and performances that are being released for the first time.

It’s a tribute to Williams’ brilliant wit and signature manic performing style, collecting everything from his early stand-up performances and Mork & Mindy episodes to his frequent USO shows. There are also new interviews with friends and colleagues like Billy Crystal, Jay Leno, Steve Martin, and Eric Idle, who reminisce about Williams and his status as a comedic force of nature.

“Even when he was dirty, your mom would go, ‘Well, that was kind of naughty, but it was sort of funny,'” Leno says in the trailer.

The set also includes Marina Zenovich’s HBO documentary Come Inside My Mind, which takes a deep dive into Williams’ legacy — from his early roots in San Francisco’s stand-up scene to his longtime struggles with addiction.

Robin Williams: Comic Genius is available at robinwilliams.com, starting today.