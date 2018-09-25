Mandy Moore aces Jimmy Fallon's This Is Us or A Walk to Remember quiz

Before This Is Us, Mandy Moore starred in another tear-jerker that, despite poor reviews, made ugly cries a thing in the early ’00s, A Walk to Remember. Since the NBC star says the movie still continues to “touch people” today, Jimmy Fallon put his guest to the test: This Is Us quote or A Walk to Remember quote?

It was pretty easy for Moore. “You have to promise you won’t fall in love with me” is one of the most well-known quotes from the film, and the others could be deduced through context. For example, “For the past 16 years, I put everything and everyone ahead of myself.” Well, most of the characters in A Walk to Remember were in high school, so it must’ve been This Is Us.

The quiz was still entertaining to watch, if only to see Fallon dramatically act them out while The Roots played romantic background music.