Here is when new Making a Murderer episodes premiere on Netflix

Netflix has finally announced a premiere date for the long-awaited second installment of Making a Murderer.

Almost three years after millions were riveted and outraged by the investigation and prosecution of convicted murderers Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey, their stories will once again be shown to the world when the true crime series returns with 10 new episodes on Oct. 19.

“Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice,” creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said in a statement. “Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”

In 2007, Avery, who previously served 18 years for a crime he was later exonerated for, and his nephew, Dassey, were convicted of the murder of Teresa Halbech. The 2015 series led many to question the guilt of the two men, but despite appeals and overturned convictions, Avery and Dassey still remain imprisoned.